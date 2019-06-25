Budget: Sonko to increase parking fees, tax Facebook entrepreneurs

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko addressing participants during the disbursement of Nairobi County bursery at Charter Hall in Nairobi on April 2,2019. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wants to increase parking fees barely six months after reducing it to Sh200.

The governor had in January announced the reduction of the fee from Sh300, noting that it was in line with his manifesto.

But in budget estimates announced on Tuesday at Nairobi County Assembly, Finance Executive Charles Kerich announced that the parking fees will be increased.

City Hall also wants to tax entrepreneurs doing business on digital platforms beginning July 1.

Many Nairobi youths have converted social media platforms into market stalls for selling wares. Deliveries are usually made free of charge within the city centre, while a small fee is charged for home deliveries.

The revenue raising measures are aimed at achieving an internal revenue target of Sh17.32B in the 2019/2020 financial year.