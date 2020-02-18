Budding journalist dies after short illness

A former Nation Media Group journalist based in Meru has died.

Darlington Manyara, who was working for the Standard Newspaper as a correspondent, died on Tuesday morning after a short illness at their Kithoka home.

Family and friends eulogised the late as a passionate journalist who covered crime and agriculture beats.

“Darlington has been unwell for the past two weeks. Unfortunately early this morning he lost the battle. He was such a bubbly fella and a passionate journalist. We will miss him, may his soul rest in peace,” wrote Standard Group Nyeri Regional editor Francis Ngige.

Overwhelmed family

“We spent some hours with him, his mother and cousin on Monday at Meru Level 5 and later saw him home. He was very bubly and cheerful yesterday. He was to undergo more tests today and we were discussing his admission. Now I realise those hours was our chance to say our last byes. May he R.I.P but may his already overwhelmed family find strength and peace,” said fellow Standard Group journalist Wainaina Ndung’u.

Following his death, Meru based journalists visited the deceased’s home to condole with his family.

May God Rest his soul in eternal peace.