A 13-year-old boy who was brutalized in Nyeri by a jealous man has moved to Karatina Children’s Home.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has meanwhile launched a manhunt for a man accused of assaulting the boy in Mukurweini, Nyeri County.

He was beaten up on Saturday night allegedly for seeking shelter in a neighbour’s home after running away from home.

He suffered injuries to the head, face and legs in the attack by a man the boy has identified.

The man suspected to have assaulted the boy has been identified as Wachira Njambuya, a resident of Gikondi area in Mukurweini.

GONE INTO HIDING

Authorities say that the suspect has since gone into hiding and a manhunt for him is underway.

“The case has been taken up by DCI and the suspect is being pursued. I can assure it is being dealt with,” Nyeri County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said.

On Monday a court order was issued at the Mukurweini Law Courts for the boy to be placed in protective custody following concerns his safety at home had been compromised.

He claimed that his foster parents have been assaulting him and denying him basic needs forcing him to drop out of school and seek shelter in the woods and with neighbours.

Mukurweini Sub- county children’s welfare officer Peter Irungu said that investigation into the alleged adoption of the boy have started.

“The allegations about his adoption cannot be confirmed but the father has been summoned to explain further,” Mr Irungu said.

VIDEO WENT VIRAL

The boy first came into light on Sunday when a video of him bleeding on the head went viral as he narrated his ordeal in Kikuyu dialect.

The video was shared by neighbours who had rescued the boy from his attacker.

The matter was reported at Mukurweini Police Station vide Occurrence Book (OB) number OB22/21/10/2018 and the boy given medical attention at the neighbouring Mukurweini Hospital. The suspect, Mr Wachira, is yet to be arrested.