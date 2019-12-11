Brothers in journalist death probe to undergo mental test

Two brothers at the centre of investigations into the death of a Siaya-based journalist will remain in police custody for the next eight days, during which they will undergo a mental examination.

Mr Franklin Joel Luta and Mr Victor Ogola Luta are accused of ganging up to beat up and kill Mr Eric Oloo, a Star newspaper journalist.

BLOOD SOAKED BODY

On Tuesday, the two appeared before Siaya Judge Roseline Aburili but did not take plea.

The prosecutor, Mr David Okach, requested the judge to order a mental examination of the duo at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu before they can stand trial.

Justice Aburili at the same time directed police to produce the suspects in court for plea on December 18.

“ I direct that the two be held at Siaya Police Station awaiting taking of plea,” she ruled.

Mr Oloo’s blood soaked body was found in Chief Inspector of Police Sabina Kerubo’s bedroom on the morning of November 21.

Five people were immediately arrested by the police but two suspects, among them Ms Kerubo’s daughter and househelp, were later released.

HEAD INJURIES

Ms Kerubo is being treated as a State witness and is in police custody following a directive by Siaya Principal Magistrate James On’gondo that she been detained for 14 days.

A postmortem examination on Mr Oloo’s body showed he died due to head and abdominal injuries sustained after being hit with a blunt object.

Detectives had earlier told the Nation that Mr Oloo’s killers had banged his head on the wall of a gate. He was also kicked in the stomach and died moments after midnight on November 21.

Reports indicate that he was pulled out of Ms Kerubo’s bedroom before he was killed.

The journalist was buried at his Uhor village home a week ago as members of his family and leaders from the area, led by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and his Ugenya counterpart Mr David Ochieng, pressed for justice.