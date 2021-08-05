Brothers charged with stealing Sh154 million

Kirpal Singh, 78 (right) and Amarjeet Singh, 72 at the Milimani law courts where they were charged with theft of over Sh154million… Photo/RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two brothers have been charged with stealing over Sh154million from the collapsed Dubai Bank Kenya Limited (DBK), in an incident that reportedly happened 14 years ago.

Kirpal Singh, 78, and Amarjeet Singh, 72 were arraigned before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi.

Defence lawyer Robert Githui who applied for the release of the accused on bond disclosed to Mr Andayi the two, Kirpal and Amarjeet, have been cleared of any criminal culpability in a pending high court case.

The brothers who are directors of Kamp General Engineers Company face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, stealing, and handling of stolen property.

They denied four counts filed against them by the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP through a state prosecutor Ms Angela Fuchaka alleges the stolen millions were siphoned through the account of Kamp General Engineers Company.

The company held an account number 81109548 in the collapsed former top lender.

Ms Fuchaka who did not oppose the release of the two accused persons on bond said the case will be consolidated with another against one Hassan Mohammed Zubeid listed for hearing August 9, 2021.

Ms Fuchaka said Zubeid is out on a cash bail of Sh300,000.

Mitigating for their release on a reasonable cash bail Mr Githui said, “I will avail evidence before this court to the effect that the accused had been cleared from any wrongdoing by the top management of the collapsed bank.”

Freeing the two on bond, Mr Andayi the accused face serious offences.

He directed each to deposit a cash bail of Sh1million.

He further directed the prosecution to furnish the suspects with witness statements and all exhibits to enable them prepare their defences.

The charges against the accused are that between July 14, 2009 and September 1 2015 jointly with another before court they conspired to defraud the collapsed bank USD ($) 1,485,722 (over Sh148,572,231) through account number 81109548 in the name of Kamp General Engineers Company.

The charge stated the money was the property of the folded-up lender.

They also faced a second count of conspiring to defraud DBK Sh5,643,512 through Kamp General Engineers Company between July 4, 2007 and September 1 2015.

The third count is that they stole USD ($) 1, 485,722.31 (over Sh148million).

They faced an alternative charge of retaining the millions in their bank account at DBK while knowing or having reason to believe the money had been stolen.

Further, the brothers denied they stole Sh5,643,512 and that they dishonestly retained the same money in their account knowing the money had been stolen.

Mr Githui told the court at the opportune time the brothers will be cleared from any criminal culpability since they are innocent.