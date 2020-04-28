Broke Kenyans redeem Sh131m Bonga Points to buy household goods

The Bonga For Good initiative was launched on April 3 as a 30-day package where users could redeem Bonga Points at the telco’s merchants at one point for Sh30 cents.

Statistics show that more than 10,500 customers have used the facility daily since its launch, translating to a daily redemption of 26 million Bonga Points worth Sh7.8 million.

Safaricom customers hold Sh14.7 billion in Bonga Points but most of it – 84 percent – is held by high value customers with the remaining portion being shared by 67 percent of its customer base.

While the richer customers are less likely to face economic duress during the Covid-19 pandemic, Safaricom urged them to donate Bonga Points to fellow citizens who are vulnerable to economic shocks caused by the viral disease.

However, as at Friday and with a week left to the end of the offer, there was visible inequality between economic classes in the wake of the pandemic.

Whilst the higher value customers left their haul of Bonga Points untouched, the low-end users rushed to redeem their points – firming a trend from last year where many Kenyans opted for the scheme to help deal with the effects of harsh economic times.

The value of unclaimed Bonga Points dropped from Sh4.04 billion to Sh3.85 billion in the year to March 2019, pointing to increased redeeming by customers.

This was the first time since 2016 for the value of revenue tied up in Bonga Points to drop, with Safaricom attributing the decline on aggressive marketing of ‘Bonga everywhere’, which now allows customers to redeem points for air tickets, shopping, fuelling cars and even paying education loans.

The points are accounted for as a liability or deferred income in the telco’s books and only recognised as revenue once they are redeemed by customers for airtime, SMS, merchandise or shopping. Management also recognises revenue on the remaining loyalty points for the churned SIM-cards.

With the ongoing economic disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more Kenyans are likely to continue tapping the Bonga points scheme to cover for their depleting cash reserves.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the weekend extended the nationwide 7 pm to 5 am curfew by another 21 days, saying a decision to escalate or de-escalate the restrictions would be based on scientific and medical advice and how vulnerable the country is to large-scale infection.

The impact of the coronavirus shutdown has hit low-income earners hardest, especially those who relied on temporary jobs or operated small businesses.

The closure of hotels and restaurants, the ban on markets and restriction of movement in major towns has seen many workers lose their incomes and struggle to cope.