Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. PHOTO | AFP

The British royal family is set for another wedding, though a little bit different than the usual. For the first time in history, the royals will witness same sex marriage in their family.

After the glamorous wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan a month ago, the royals now prepare for the wedding of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

According to reports, Lord Mountbatten is set to marry his long-term partner, James Coyle, making history as the first-ever same-sex marriage in the history of the royal blood.

British newspaper Daily Mail quoted Lord Mountbatten saying; “I really wanted to do it for James. He hasn’t been married. For me, what’s interesting is I don’t need to get married because I’ve been there, done that and have my wonderful children; but I’m pushing it because I think it’s important for him. James hasn’t had the stable life I have. I want to be able to give you that.”

The 55-year-old Lord Ivar married Penelope Anne with whom they had three daughters Ella, 22, Alix, 20, and Luli, 15 in April 1994 but divorced in November 2011.

Mountbatten also told the newspaper that his daughters are excited about the wedding.

His ex-wife Penelope will be the one to walk him down the aisle and give him away.

Although Mountbatten is not considered member of the royal family, he is the first member of the monarch’s extended family to openly be in a same-sex relationship