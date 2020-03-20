British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in self-quarantine

British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott has asked British nationals to follow Kenya’s directive of staying at home to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The British diplomat said she had 36 hours left after she self-quarantined following her visit to the UK.

“36 hours left of self-quarantine (staying at home), following my UK trip. ALL British Nationals should be following Kenyan Government advice and going directly home (not using domestic transport) after coming from a COVID-19 country. We’re in this together. No one is exempt,” she wrote on Twitter.

The coronavirus pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries and territories, with the worldwide death toll from the virus surpassing the 10,000 mark on Friday.

Among the more than 246,000 cases recorded globally are government officials, celebrities and sports personalities as authorities around the world grapple to contain the spread of the virus.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are some of the famous people to be infected so far.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

In the neighbouring country of Tanzania, popular rapper Mwana FA says he has tested positive for coronavirus. Mwana FA, whose real name is Khamis Mwinjuma, said when he had returned from South Africa he started developing a fever and symptoms of the virus. Diamond Platinumz’s manager Sallam Sharaff has also tested positive.

So far in Kenya, seven people have texted positive and all the cases were imported into the country.