Bring it on! Pro-Elachi MCAs dare rivals





Nairobi MCAs allied to Speaker Beatrice Elachi have vowed to block an impending censure motion against the speaker.

This even as the ward representatives hit out at Governor Mike Sonko accusing him of being behind the chaos witnessed at the city assembly on Tuesday.

The county legislators made it clear that they will not relent in their support for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Karani said they will block any impeachment motion against Elachi defending the former nominated senator against allegations levelled against her by the pro-Sonko faction.

He dismissed as frivolous the grounds put forward by their rivals for removal of the Speaker from office, saying “Ms Elachi is here to stay”.

OUSTER MOTION

“We are 75 MCAs that support Elachi, leave alone those that claim to have collected 59 signatures to impeach her. Elachi is going nowhere. She had initially been impeached but was reinstated by the courts and also obtained an order prohibiting her second ouster,” said Mr Karani.

The push for Elachi’s ouster has gained momentum with 59 MCAs already appending their signatures on her impeachment motion, way above the threshold of 42 signatures needed to table a notice of motion before the assembly.

The Speaker is facing accusations of abuse of office, illegal appointment of a new assembly clerk, corruption, poor leadership, victimization of MCAs and assembly staff, impunity, disregard of the law and county orders, and militarization of the assembly.

At the same time, the pro-Elachi MCAs denied accusations that they had been paid to launch a spirited onslaught against Sonko, saying they are supporting NMS because their work in the capital is already being felt by Nairobians.

SONKO FAULTED

Nominated MCA June Ndegwa instead faulted the City Hall boss for demanding for the termination of the Deed of Transfer of functions between the county government and the national government, yet he signed the agreement in his own accord.

“If it is one person who is making us fight then we will get rid of him. He (Sonko) is responsible for bringing goons to the assembly. The NMS has really worked and within the 100 days you can see the transformation that the city has undergone,” Ms Ndegwa said.

Karani claimed Sonko has grown cold feet for fear of being seen as a failure with the ongoing commendable work by the Major General Mohammed Badi-led office in transforming the county.

“He (Sonko) should allow the NMS to work without the political interference for the benefit of Nairobains. We want this chaos to stop and focus on providing services to our people. The work already done by General Badi is visible,” the MCA said.