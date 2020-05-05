Bring it on, Tuju dares DP Ruto’s allies as Jubilee Party wars turn ugly
The fight in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party continued to escalate yesterday after Secretary-General Raphael Tuju drew a line in the sand, daring Deputy President William Ruto’s allies to “bring it on.”
This, as DP’s allies hit back, alleging a state-sponsored propaganda targeting Dr Ruto that they said was aimed at discrediting the country’s second-in-command.
Mr Tuju, who has borne the brunt of the attacks from the DP’s team that see him as a stumbling block in their quest to control the party, dismissed plans for a parliamentary group meeting anytime soon.
He accused Dr Ruto’s allies of pushing for the meeting as a means to solve issues he said were unrelated to the running of the party.
“People have been going around issuing ultimatums to the President and the party that we need to do such and such or else … Let us see that or else of yours,” Mr Tuju said in a phone interview with the Nation.
Mr Tuju dismissed as fake a list circulating on social media of 58 MPs allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta said to have been invited for a parliamentary meeting in State House.