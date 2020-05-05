Bring it on, Tuju dares DP Ruto’s allies as Jubilee Party wars turn ugly

“It is fake news. There is no parliamentary group meeting of any kind,” he said. He accused the Ruto group, which has been pushing for the meeting, of having ulterior motives.

“These people have extraneous issues unrelated to the party and now they want to use a parliamentary group meeting to settle them. It is not that they want a PG at all, they just want to prosecute other issues outside of the party,” Mr Tuju said.

Led by Mr Tuju’s deputy Caleb Kositany, the Ruto wing of Jubilee has demanded that President Kenyatta calls a National Executive Committee or a Parliamentary Group meeting failure to which “we will call members because a party has to be run through structures.”

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri told Kenyatta that his administration will be charged harshly should he continue to use tribal politicians to undermine his deputy.

“You came to Jubilee and now you want to control our party? As who? You failed in your party. You have never succeeded in forging unity wherever you go,” Mr Ngunjiri told Mr Tuju.

“You have not even called for National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address all the party issues,” said Mr Ngunjiri.