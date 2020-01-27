Bring it on! ODM MCA dares Moses Kuria to do his worst

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Chief Whip Peter Imwatok has escalated his war of words with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, daring him to “bring it on”.

This comes hot on the heels of the duo’s public confrontation during the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally held in Mombasa over the weekend.

DISRESPECTFUL

The Makongeni MCA said he will not be intimidated, saying that he will still serve Mr Kuria the same humiliation he received in Mombasa if he does not learn to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and learn to behave with decorum in future BBI meetings.

This is even as he alleged that he has received threats over the phone after their public exchange with the Jubilee legislator.

“Sending people to call and intimidate me on the phone will not scare me. I do not fear and since he has come to our level, we will deal with him at our level,” said Mr Imwatok.

Mr Kuria had said his woes started when he refused to stand up when Odinga arrived at Mama Ngina Waterfront podium. It is there then that Mr Imwatok accosted him taking away his BBI hat and even his seat at the venue.

He went on to allege that his action resulted in him being barred from addressing the meeting.

Mr Imwatok, nevertheless, justified his actions saying that the MP was disrespectful to Mr Odinga.

BBI MEETINGS

“Mr Kuria kept on hurling insults at our party leader in his vernacular language prompting me to intervene. Where I was born in Makongeni, if a small boy pockets while the elders are passing, his age mates will remove his hands from his pockets forcefully,” said the Minority Whip.

“As the sons of Raila and President Kenyatta, we will not sit back and allow Mr Kuria and other members of Tanga tanga such as Boni Khalwale and Oscar Sudi to disrespect and humiliate everyone across the country, especially senior politicians such as the president and the former premier,” he added.

The ODM ward representative warned Mr Kuria and other Tanga tanga lawmakers to observe peace and decorum when attending BBI meetings failure to which they should stay away from the rallies or instead organize their own.

“The Tanga tanga team came to the BBI meeting to spoil peace in the country. We will not stand and watch them abuse the President and former premier. If you can’t respect them then kindly organize your own BBI meetings and you will not see us there,” he said.

At the same time, Mr Imwatok called on security agencies to move with speed to rein on the wayward behaviour of Mr Kuria before “he sows more seeds of discord in the country”.

“Gatundu residents should do the necessary in 2022 by showing him the door as he is bringing a disgrace to the constituency that gave us the President. He should not pretend in any way that he can match the like of the president and Mr Odinga,” the MCA said.