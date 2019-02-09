Socialite Bridget Achieng now ventures into beauty products business





Socialite Bridget Achieng has now ventured into the beauty industry after launching her own brand of skin products.

The mother of one, who welcomed her first born child on Tuesday, has shared pictures of some of her skin lightening products on her social media pages.

Among her range of products are body lotions, face creams and soaps, with some of the bottles bearing a picture of the Nairobi Diaries star.

“I remember when this was only a dream. There’s nothing you can’t achieve if you put your heart to it… some of the range of product we have in stock now. And more is yet to come, stay tuned… make your Orders @bridgets_body_shop and get that amazing skin tone,” she posted on her Instagram account on Friday.

FANS’ REACTION

Her fans on social media congratulated her for the big business move.

Sonie mwaniki said, “Congrats Mama… happy 4 you.”

Mercy Kananu wrote, “Congratulations cute.”

Faiemashah commented, “Well done Bridget.”

Chioma chikanma said, “Heeeeeeeeei God is good oooo congratulations dear.”

Sharmasudh mohammed said, “How much and how can I get it? masha Allah u r a woman of bright minds upande wa biashara… keep it up.”