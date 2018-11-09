Brenda Wairimu explains why she shared racy photos on Instagram

In one of the photos, the petite gifted actress poses seductively in a white lingerie, leaving very little to imagination.





Rapper Juliani’s baby mama Brenda Wairimu has explained why she posted steamy photos which caused a buzz on social media.

Brenda says the photos were meant to encourage women to appreciate their sexuality and body.

“Every time that am doing a shoot there is always a reason…. I knew I wanted to share those kinds of photos because they meant it’s good to appreciate your sexuality and even your body,” she explained in a recent radio interview.

In one of the photos, the petite gifted actress poses seductively in a white lingerie, leaving very little to imagination.

In another photo, the mother of one wore a laced, two-piece with pink stockings.

The photos, which revealed her petite frame, left many fans drooling as they attracted all kinds of flirty comments.