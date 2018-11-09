Brave city cop to be feted for foiling robbery

It is barely a month after Kenya’s Administration Police Constable Joash Ombati wowed Kenyans with his skills when a video of him apprehending robbery with violence suspects went viral on social media.

Immediately Kenyans online started lobbying for the government to recognises his courage and adherence to the rule of the law with an award or promotion.

The lobbying intensified online ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, a day that honours heroes and heroines who have contributed significantly to development, peace, unity and especially those who helped the country gain independence from the British colonial masters.

‘SHOULD BE PROMOTED’

In particular, Mr Mureithi wa Lucy, send an appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ahead of the celebrations SHOMashujaa Day celebrations: “Salute to the AP cop. He should be promoted, and recognised by Matiang’i and Uhuru. Joash Ombati is indeed a Shujaa.”

On Friday, the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett will be awarding Mr Ombati at the Safaricom headquarters.

Mr Ombati’s skill and calmness even as an irate mob urged him to shoot and kill robbery suspects he had chased after won the hearts of many Kenyans, with many of them urging the government to honour him on Mashujaa Day.

But the calm officer that he is, Mr Ombati kept his cool and pleaded with the crowd: “Wachana na mimi bana, wachana na wao (Leave me alone. Leave them alone).”

SHOT DEAD

Had he been an irresponsible officer, Mr Ombati would have easily shot dead the suspects. Even more commendable is that he managed to recover Sh400,000 which was part of the Sh732,000 that the suspects had stolen from the complainant Mr Amos Charo.

Mr Charo had reported at the Parklands Police Station that he had come from Voi to Nairobi to buy cheap construction materials from people he interacted with in the online shopping website OLX.​