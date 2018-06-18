An overcast Nairobi skyline. The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast the onset of the cold season. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kenyans have been warned to brace themselves for cold mornings for the next three days with many parts of the country experiencing as low as 3 degrees Celsius.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department counties of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi will experience low temperatures of 3 degrees Celsius only peaking at 25 degrees Celsius.

Already sections of Nairobi and Kajiado Counties were on Sunday morning covered in mist as the cold bit hard. The mist also interfered with visibility as motorists struggled in the early morning period.

Kenya Meteorological Services director Peter Ambenje said that the rest of the country is likely to experience mainly cool and cloudy to warm and dry conditions during much of the forecast period.

Mr Ambenje also said that day-time (maximum) temperatures decreased throughout the country with the exception Lamu station last week while night-time (minimum) temperatures generally increased over some areas like Nyahururu and Laikipia stations and decreased over others like Lodwar and Voi stations.

TEMPERATURES

Meanwhile, Lodwar Meteorological Station recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius on June 10 while Nyahururu Meteorological Station recorded the lowest daily minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on the same day.

“Wajir Meteorological Station recorded the highest seven-day average maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius while Nyahururu Meteorological Station recorded the lowest seven-day average minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius,” said Ambenje.

Interestingly, even the warm counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta will also experience cloudy mornings breaking into sunny intervals in the afternoon with temperatures expected to range between lows of 7 degrees Celsius.

In the Coastal region covering counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale, the temperatures will also be at lows of 19 degrees and highs of 30 degrees Celsius with showers overs few places expected within the next three days.