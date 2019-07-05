Brace for traffic mess as major city roads to be closed on Saturday

Police have urged city motorists to keep off four major roads in the city on Saturday to pave way for the annual Diabetes Walk.

Nairobi County Traffic Commander Joshua Omukata said in a statement that Lang’ata Road, Haile Sellasie Avenue, Hospital Road and Uhuru Highway will be inaccessible from 6am to 12pm.

He advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Motorists using Lang’ata Road have been advised to use Southern Bypass to join Mombasa Road.

From Mombasa Road, they will be diverted to Lusaka, Jogoo and Landhies roads to avoid the event road.

This will also be the route used by all motor vehicles entering the city centre using Mombasa Road.

Uhuru Highway will be used as a single carriage way from Uhuru Highway/Haile Selassie Avenue roundabout to Uhuru Highway/Bunyala roundabout.

Motorists headed to CBD from Ngong direction on Saturday have been advised to divert at Ngong road/Haile Selassie junction to access the CBD through Valley Road and Kenyatta Avenue.

Vehicles headed to Bunyala Road through Hospital road will be diverted at Hospital Road/Ngong Road junction to join Valley Road and Kenyatta Avenue to CBD.

Traffic Police officers will be deployed at strategic points to facilitate traffic accordingly.