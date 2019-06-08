Seven year-old boy run over by DP Ruto’s convoy dies in hospital





A seven year-old boy who was run over by Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy in Busia County on Friday has died.

Sidney Felix Mambala, who was run over by a vehicle carrying the DP’s press crew, died in hospital on Friday evening.

The DP was in Busia county to launch the Lower Nzoia Irrigation project in Budalangi.

“It has come to my attention that after leaving a function in my development tour of Busia County, a young boy, Sidney Mambala Felix, got in an accident involving a car in my entourage. Following the unfortunate incident, Sidney was placed under immediate medical attention and my office is being appraised of and reacting to the boy’s condition to ensure he gets proper treatment. Praying for his quick recovery,” the Deputy President posted on Facebook hours after the accident.

On Friday morning, Dr Ruto confirmed the death in another post.

“Saddened by the news of the passing on of Sidney Mambala Felix, a young and bubbly boy. Followed closely the situation after I was informed of the unfortunate incident and, now, deeply condole with the family of Mzee Mambala, his peers and friends for the grave loss of a loved one. I have spoken with Mzee to pass my consideration and assured the family of reference and support during this difficult time. May God rest young Sidney in eternal peace,” he said.