Boy, 12, commits suicide after being denied TV time

A 12-year-old boy on Tuesday evening committed suicide at Kiboya village in Nyandarua County after his parents denied him access to watching television.

The class Seven pupil at Ndogino Primary school in Ndaragwa constituency is said to have hung himself using a rope.

The deceased’s mother, Esther Wairimu reported to police at Mairo Inya Police station that she had quarrelled with her son before he stormed out of their living room and rushed to his room, said Nyandarua North Police Commander (SCPC), Timon Odingo.

“Shortly after 10pm, the boy’s mother told police that she found his son’s body hanging from the rooftop of his bedroom. Police officers visited the scene and established that the deceased had actually committed suicide by hanging himself using a manila rope,” said Mr Odingo.

The police boss noted that they suspected that the boy could have been angered by his parent’s decision to deny him permission to watch television but noted that investigations had been launched.

“The matter is currently being treated as suicide. However, more investigations have been launched to establish what really transpired,” said the SCPC.

Parents have since been urged to establish strong bonds with their children to guide them on how to settle arguments and anger management.

The deceased’s body is lying at the Nyahururu County Referral hospital mortuary.