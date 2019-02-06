Nairobi News

Also FeaturedWhat's Hot

Boniface Mwangi reclaims backstreet ‘grabbed’ by city restaurant

By February 6th, 2019 1 min read

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who recently embarked on a new ‘Rudisha‘ campaign that seeks to reclaim grabbed footpaths and backstreets, on Monday reclaimed a backstreet lane in the city centre.

The activist on Monday exposed the takeover of Asman lane, off Koinange Street, by the CJ’s Restaurant.

The restaurant had erected a gate on the backstreet lane, blocking access to an otherwise public road. A security guard was also assigned to man the gate.

In a tweet, Mr Mwangi tagged both the restaurant and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, urging the latter to take action.

Within 24 hours, City Hall had taken action.

In January, Mwangi led members of the public to reclaim two footpaths off State House crescent.

Nairobians have been sharing information on footpaths that have been transformed into flower beds and land owners whose fences stretch to roads leaving no footpaths.

Under the hashtag #Rudisha, residents are sharing photo evidence of spaces that need to be reclaimed.

Arrest match fixing criminals, Nyamweya tells authorities

About the author

View all posts

You may also like