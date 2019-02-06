Boniface Mwangi reclaims backstreet ‘grabbed’ by city restaurant





Activist Boniface Mwangi, who recently embarked on a new ‘Rudisha‘ campaign that seeks to reclaim grabbed footpaths and backstreets, on Monday reclaimed a backstreet lane in the city centre.

The activist on Monday exposed the takeover of Asman lane, off Koinange Street, by the CJ’s Restaurant.

The restaurant had erected a gate on the backstreet lane, blocking access to an otherwise public road. A security guard was also assigned to man the gate.

In a tweet, Mr Mwangi tagged both the restaurant and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, urging the latter to take action.

This restaurant @Cjs_254 bribed the officials at Governor @MikeSonko's city hall and grabbed an entire backstreet lane, Asmah Lane. They even have a guard stationed there. Will Sonko reclaim the lane or he approves the grabbing? When you dine there,you promote corruption #Rudisha pic.twitter.com/1vN7nyt2By — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) February 4, 2019

Within 24 hours, City Hall had taken action.

After yesterday's post about @Cjs_254 grabbing1 Asmah Lane, today Governor @MikeSonko sent his people to remove the illegal gate. It's a good start to reclaiming public spaces. If you know of a public space that has been grabbed in your county, tag your governor, hashtag #Rudisha pic.twitter.com/UwmdUUxs4K — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) February 5, 2019

In January, Mwangi led members of the public to reclaim two footpaths off State House crescent.

Nairobians have been sharing information on footpaths that have been transformed into flower beds and land owners whose fences stretch to roads leaving no footpaths.

Under the hashtag #Rudisha, residents are sharing photo evidence of spaces that need to be reclaimed.