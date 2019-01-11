Boniface Mwangi in fight to reclaim city’s grabbed footpaths





Firebrand activist Boniface Mwangi has embarked on a new ‘Rudisha‘ campaign that seeks to reclaim footpaths grabbed by city landlords.

The footpaths have been turned into flower beds by owners of apartment blocks in high end estates.

Already two apartments have in the last 24 hours lost their flower beds to Mwangi’s “Team Courage”.

NEW CAMPAIGN

Haze Court off State House crescent and The Crescent Apartments on Thursday had their flowerbeds raided to reclaim footpaths.

Mwangi had on Friday invited volunteers to join “Team Courage” for the new campaign and asked Nairobians to share information on grabbed public spaces.

He shared photos of the Haze Court flower bed that had left pedestrians with no space forcing them to risk their lives sharing the road with vehicles.

Days later, volunteers cleared out the flower bed freeing the space for pedestrians’ use.

Here is a picture of Haze Court, before and after we reclaimed the footpath. #Rudisha is a campaign by active citizens to reclaim their walking spaces, playgrounds and any spaces earmarked for public use. Residents associations get in touch with @TeamCourageKE we do more of this. pic.twitter.com/YLTroEO7nH — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 10, 2019

The Crescent apartments were next in line as the same team uprooted all its flowers planted on a foot path.

The Crescent apartments planted flowers on a footpath, we are here to reclaim it #Rudisha https://t.co/ntMGuFDa70 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) January 10, 2019

Nairobians are now sharing information on footpaths that have been transformed into flower beds and land owners whose fences stretch to roads leaving no footpaths.

Under the hashtag #Rudisha, residents are sharing photo evidence of spaces that need to be reclaimed.

Hadiyya wrote; “Great!! Please wekeni Kindaruma Road near the bend behind Coptic Hospital where the KAPs offices & others are kwa rada. There’s a stone wall & a Kei Apple hedge growing upto the road.

Pedestrians have to play hide & seek with vehicles. #Rudisha Mali ya uma!!”

FOOTPATH

Hassan added; “Leanana road kwanza no footpaths you can be knocked by a vehicle walking along Lenana road.”

Tony posed; “When are you reclaiming footpath stolen by @InterConHotels on Uhuru highway opposite Nyayo House.”

Kholil questioned; “What about play ground in Nairobi west next Nairobi west Hospital, I have twitted Sonko with no avail.”

Elvis commented; “Hapo CBD, kuvuka from Hilton to KENCOM stage, mbona huwa tunazunguka?”

Esau wrote; “There’s this gate barrier at the Norfolk Hotel entrance on Harry Thuku road that blocks the foot path on that road…not sure if it is eligible for #Rudisha but it seems to be.”