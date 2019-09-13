Boni Khalwale called Mariga a hustler’s son. Big mistake!

Kenyans on Twitter have trolled former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale after he suggested that McDonald Mariga has been denied a chance to contest for Kibra seat because he is a hustler’s son.

“I come from a most unquequal country where Kennedy Kalonzo (former VP Kalonzoi Musyoka’s son) and Oburu Odinga (Raila Odinga’s brother) are gifted free parliamentary seats in East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) but Mariga (a hustler’s son) is being denied a chance to compete for a seat in Kibra. The Hutsler nation will speak,” wrote Khalwale on Twitter.

But a section of Khalwale’s followers would hear none of it.

RUTO’S DAUGHTER

One Allen Mawili poked holes in Khalwale’s assertion by pointing out that DP Ruto’s daughter June had recently landed a lucrative government appointment.

I really feel ur pain, imagine June Ruto, DP Ruto’s daughter in her early 20s is a Polish Charge D’Affaires, where she heads Kenya’s embassy in the absence of an ambassador. While Dr khalwale being a medical doc and serious leader is her dad’s blogger and spanner boy pic.twitter.com/1gMe6vKAnU — Allen Mawili (@Arllence) September 11, 2019

I am Gathoni meanwhile showed a photo of one of Mariga’s flashy cars while wondering whether indeed, the former Inter Milan midfielder was a hustler.

“You guys thought Kibra by-election was an opportunity for you to bash Raila, little did you know that your candidate wasn’t a registered voter,” another user wrote.

“If he (Mariga) has never bothered to elect anyone why should someone bother to elect him?” yet another one posed.