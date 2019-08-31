Bomet man kills his two children after quarrel with wife over maize flour

A man hacked his two children to death on Friday night in Bomet County after a quarrel with his wife over 4kg maize flour.

Peter Langat is alleged to have engaged his wife in a domestic dispute over undisclosed amount of money he had given her to purchase the flour for the family, which he claimed was not done as directed.

The children’s mother escaped unhurt in the horrific incident that occurred at around 10pm on Friday, and reported the matter to the police.

Konoin Sub County Police Commander Alex Shikondi said the incident occurred at Shiomo village in Cheptalal, Konoin constituency.

“Following the quarrel, the suspect’s wife prepared food for the family in a hurry and took off to her brother-in-law’s house in the neighbourhood to take refuge along with the children,” said Mr Shikondi.

ALARM RAISED

“The suspect allegedly followed the woman and the children to his brother’s home where he slashed the children to death using a panga before fleeing the scene and disappearing into the night as alarm was raised.”

The victims, Boaz Kipkirui, 6, and his brother Elivias Kipkemoi, 4, were rushed to Cheptalal sub county hospital where doctors at the facility pronounced them dead on arrival.

It is claimed that the suspect was accusing his wife – an Early Childhood Education Development teacher – of keeping his earnings so as to move out with another man.

He had prior to the incident allegedly asked his wife to also provide an equal portion of the maize flour he had bought for the family as she also had a job.

“Police are looking for the suspect who is a casual labourer at Shiomo tea factory and we are appealing to the members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to his arrest,” said Mr Shkondi.

The bodies have been moved to Kapkatet hospital mortuary to await postmortem and subsequent release to the family for burial.