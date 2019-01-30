Boinnet orders arrest of civilians wearing replica of police, military attire





Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has ordered for the arrest of civilians wearing clothes that resemble uniforms of military or police officers.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the IG said that incidents of civilians wearing replicas of attired for disciplined servicemen have created confusion on the public who can’t distinguish genuine police officers from civilians.

“Our attention has been drawn to the growing tendency by some persons to don attire resembling police or military uniforms which is creating confusion amongst members of the public as to who is a genuine member of any of our security agencies,” read one of the tweets.

He added that criminals have been masquerading as police officers and terrorise members of the public.

This practice must stop as it is against the law to wear clothing that have any resemblance to military or police uniforms, said Boinnet.

In August 2018, Hessy Wa Dandora, a faceless Kenyan police officer who warns criminals on Facebook before he photographs them dead, warned civilians not wear clothes resembling those of the military without a written document from the IG.

His warning read; “Wenye kuvaa hizi nguo muachane nazo kabisa kwa sababu ya usalama wenu (Those wearing combat wear kindly stop for your safety),” he said.

The National Police Service Act under section 101 (1) states that, “A person other than a police officer who, without the written authority of the Inspector-General puts on or assumes, either in whole or in part, the uniform, name, designation or description of a police officer, or a uniform resembling or intended to resemble the uniform of a police officer is guilty.”

Section 279 of the KDF Act provides for “imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year” for offenders.

If one is found guilty they are subject to a 10 year imprisonment, a fine not exceeding Sh 1 million or both.