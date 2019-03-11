Boinnet blows his own trumpet as his tenure as IG comes to an end





The four year tenure of current Inspector General of Police Joseph Kipchirchir Boinnet comes to an end on Monday at midnight.

In a statement released on his last day in office, on the four-year long career, the IG outlined achievements in the policing sector during his reign, such as service delivery, proper housing and a number of reforms he spearheaded.

Boinnet was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 31, 2014 and was sworn in on March 11, 2015, taking over as the second IG under the new constitution following the retirement of David Kimaiyo.

The IG outlined these accomplishments while in control of a service that brought the Administration Police and Kenya Police units together under a single command following radical changes introduced to harmonize operations:

Police modernization programme – Under the Police modernization programme, the National Police Service has invested heavily in providing the necessary tools and equipment to enable our police officers discharge their duties effectively and to the expectations of Kenyans.

Government motor vehicle leasing programme – The government motor vehicle leasing programme tackled the issue of police mobility.

Group Life Insurance cover and Comprehensive Medical Scheme – the contract covers risks ranging from natural death, accidental death, permanent total disability, temporary total disability, critical illness and funeral expenses for the principal member and declared dependents under the Group Life Insurance as well as Comprehensive Medical Scheme catered for the health of officers and their families.

House allowance – He further stated that police officers now get house allowance whereby those in General Duty will henceforth rent their own houses and live within the communities they serve to foster better policing as opposed to living in congested police lines.

“We are alive to the demands of Policing in the 21st century brought about by globalization propelled by rapid advances in technology and an increasingly well informed society that requires a People-Centred approach in policing,” added the statement.

The outgoing IG further added that it was for this reason that the National Police Service has opened its doors to the public to interact with them and appreciate the role that all officers play in ensuring their safety and security.

“Members of the public are now able to interact with police officers, offer suggestions and critique where necessary through events such as the recently launched National Police Colleges Open Days as well as the National Police Service Week.

He took the opportunity to commend police officers who go out of their way to conduct their work by putting their lives on the line to protect members of the public.

“We celebrate the role played by every single officer in the service of the country, especially those working in extremely difficult circumstances,” he said.

The President shall within 14 days after a vacancy occurs in the office of the Inspector-General, which is technically on Tuesday, nominate a person for appointment as the Inspector-General and submit their name to Parliament.

According to Article 245 (2) (a) of the Constitution, the Inspector-General of the Service shall be formally appointed by the President after Parliament approves after vetting by the National Assembly’s Administration and National Security Committee.

The NPSC Act requires the National Assembly to approve or reject the nominees for the position of IG within 21 days from the date the Speaker makes the announcement.

Mr Boinnet was sworn in before Chief Justice Willy Mutunga on March 11, 2015, after being vetted by a joint committee of the Senate and National Assembly, where he pledged to fill the gaps in the country’s security system and strengthen intelligence in the fight against crime.

Four years later, the service is bidding farewell to the man whom Kenyans knew very little about before his surprise appointment, with opinions divided on his legacy.