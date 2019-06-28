Body of missing teacher found in forest

A primary school teacher who went missing on Wednesday has been found dead at Chepchoina Forest in Endebess.

The deceased Ben Kiptoo, a teacher at Nabeki primary school, was found inside the forest when a search was contacted on Friday morning.

Trans Nzoia county police Commander, Ayub Ali confirmed that the body was found hanging on a tree with a belt around his neck.

However, it is not clear whether he committed suicide or was killed and his body hanged.

According to Mr Ali, the deceased had informed his colleague a Wilfred Keror on Wednesday that he was going to Kitale County Referral Hospital for treatment but never returned.

Later on Thursday, the deceased called Mr Keror informing him that he was in the bush next to Japata ADC farm.

After receiving the report immediately and working on mobile tracking signal that showed the deceased was at Chepchoina Forest, a team of officers conducted a thorough search on Thursday but did not trace him due to darkness.

WAIST BELT

“This morning is when we found the deceased hanging from a tree inside the forest with a waist belt around his neck,” said Mr Ali.

He added no suicide note was recovered at the scene.

The County Commander revealed that the deceased was suffering from mental disorder sometime back.

Ali was quick to dismiss claims of foul play saying investigations had shown that the deceased committed suicide.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen had earlier raised concern about the teacher’s whereabouts.

He said the teacher hails from Kapyego on Elgeyo-Marakwet and that he was abducted by unknown individuals.

“I am also informed he called expressing concerns about his life,” he said.

The murdered former MCA comes that area as well.

The body was moved to Kitale county hospital mortuary.