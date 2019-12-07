Body of man recovered after car plunges into Indian Ocean at Likoni Channel

First responders acted quickly and before 9am Saturday the body of a man was retrieved from the water.

Following the recovery of the body, ferry services were temporarily stopped triggering protests from commuters.

Dozens of commuters protested that they were running late for work.

When KFS resumed operation, the huge crowd rushed into the ferry nearly causing a stampede.

Meanwhile, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho shared a message of sympathy following Likoni tragedy.

Mr Joho said early Saturday that he has dispatched a team of divers to help in the rescue and search mission.

“In the meantime, I urge ferry users and management to be cautious. We can not afford to have any more casualties in similar situations,” said Mr Joho in a statement.