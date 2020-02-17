Body of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi arrives from India – VIDEO

The body of Kahawa Wendani MCA Cyrus Omondi arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday night from India, where he died while on a tour.

The body was received by family members, friends and members of the public.

It was later taken Lee Funeral Home, where there is a public viewing. Those present are Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, his predecessor William Kabogo and Ruiru MP Simon Kinga’ara.

Dr Nyoro urged the public to avoid speculating on the cause of death, saying the matter will be clarified after the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) carries out an investigation.

“We consulted the DCI and agreed to have a second post-mortem done by the government and the family’s pathologist on Monday,” he said.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked me to brief him on every step of this issue. I briefed him and I am going to brief him again tomorrow.”

The viewing was temporarily stopped after disruption caused by different groups speculating on Omondi’s cause of death. Calm has since been restored.