Bodies of two Kenyans found at their rental house in India

The bodies of two Kenyans, a man and a woman, were on Tuesday found at a rental house in Gurugram, India.

Local police said they received complaints that foul smell was coming from the house occupied by the two Kenyan nationals.

ACP Crime, Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh told local reporters that the woman used to work as a teacher in a local school, and the other is her friend.

“Upon breaking in the accommodation, the body of the lady was found lying on the floor while the body of the male was found hanging from the geyser. It appears that the bodies had been lying there for three or four days,” Singh said.

Police said that the Kenyan Embassy in India has been informed about the incident.

The police are waiting for the postmortem results of the two bodies as they continue with their investigations.