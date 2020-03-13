Bodaboda rider arrested after raping tourist who hailed his bike

Detectives from the Special Service Unit on Thursday night arrested a bodaboda rider who allegedly raped a foreigner who had hailed his motorbike.

The suspect identified as Dennis Wekesa was arrested at Gachie in Kiambu where he had been hiding after committing the heinous act on March 7.

Wekesa is suspected to have raped his victim after the foreigner residing in Kenya requested a bodaboda trip through a hailing app.

She was at Anahita Apartments within Parklands and was to be dropped at Siaya Road within Kileleshwa.

According to a police statement, while en route to Kileleshwa, the rider wrestled, raped and dumped her and later fled with her personal effects, switched off his phone before going into hiding.

Police said the victim was treated at a local hospital, discharged and is in a fair condition.

The 27-year-old suspect will be arraigned in court once police finish their investigations.