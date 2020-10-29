Boda boda riders to pay Sh750 in government backed NYS training

Boda Boad riders scouting for passengers along Nairobi's Kenyatta Avenue oblivious of the dangers they are exposing themselves and other road users to. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The government on Thursday launched a national training program for boda boda riders countrywide through the National Youth Service (NYS) at a cost of Sh750 per rider.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, while launching the program, said the riders will trained on road safety and how to behave while on their daily activities.

“One of the big asks by boda boda riders is in regards to training and licensing. This process is not an event. It is a programme that we hope to complete in the next few months to ensure that all riders are trained and ensure that they obtain requisite skills and licenses,” said the CS.

The meeting was attended by NYS represented Council Chair General Lt. Gen (Rtd) Njuki Mwaniki in preparation for the rollout of national training of all boda boda riders who require not only safety training, but also on how to behave on the roads.

“Within the year, we hope that we will have appropriate training and safety for the future that will transform the entire industry,” he added.

Gen Mwaniki expressed his confidence in the boda boda sector saying that it’s one of the biggest sectors in the country.

“In this regard, we are rolling out a training programme to cover all constituencies in the country,” he said.

Gen Mwaniki said among the objectives to be achieved by the programme include discipline and obedience of traffic laws and highway code; imparting knowledge to enable riders understand the characteristics of motorcycles and their maintenance; first aid, preventive hygiene, how to deal with accidents and road courtesy; and how to obtain licenses.

The training will take one week before a rider gets a license.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta met the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK) at the Pumwani Social Hall, Nairobi where he described the sector as full of potential that can be of great importance only if it puts mechanisms into use of its daily collection.

During the meeting, Mr Kenyatta said the boda boda sector has grown into a multi-billion shilling industry, saying the association has the potential to make more money than all the 47 counties receive from the National Government.

“Boda boda industry is a sleeping giant that needs to be awakened which is why boda boda investment scheme is a great idea. Every individual should take pride in paying the price for what they want. If you do not pay the price, someone will pay to misuse you,” he said.

According to the president, the sector supports, directly or indirectly, 5.2 million Kenyans which accounts for 10 per cent of the population. “This means that one in every 10 Kenyans makes his livelihood because of the business that you do.”