Boda boda rider saved from lynch mob amid claims of raping customer

Police in Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County, rescued a boda boda rider from his colleagues who had descended on him in Kadongo trading center on Wednesday over accusations of rape.

The suspect, Mr Vincent Okoth, was saved from the wrath of fellow riders who accused him of tainting their image after he had allegedly preyed on a night customer.

The suspect was cornered by the riders after claims went around that he had raped a woman who had sought his services on Tuesday night.

The woman was visiting her boyfriend within Ramula location and had arrived from Narok.

DIVERTED

According to Ramula Location acting Chief Joshua Owiti, the suspect diverted to an abandoned house within Jwelu village where he repeatedly raped the woman.

“The woman had alighted from an Oyugis town bound bus. She was from Narok town and had travelled to Ramula to visit her boyfriend,” the chief said.

After alighting from the bus at Kadongo trading center, the woman asked the suspect, who by then was the only rider at the center, if he could take her to her boyfriend just within the area.

“The matter was brought to my attention by a neighbor who stays next to the abandoned house. He called me that he heard commotion on the garden outside the house. I then mobilized a group of men who accompanied me to the area,” Mr Owiti said.

After looking around, the chief found a motorbike belonging to the suspect parked outside the house. By then everything was quiet. The administrator said he took the motorbike to his office for safety purposes.

“When we came back, we found Mr Okoth outside the house looking for his motorbike. We became curious to find out what he was doing there because he never responded when we were earlier taking his bike away,” Mr Owiti said.

During the conversation with the rider, the chief and his group heard a woman crying inside the abandoned house.

Upon interrogation, the trembling lady said she was raped by the rider who had picked her at Kadongo trading center.

RUN AWAY

The chief said Mr Okoth decided to run away when he discovered that the woman could identify him.

“He disappeared in the dark and we had difficulties tracing him. Fortunately, word about the incident spread on Wednesday morning which prompted residents and other riders to start looking for him,” Mr Owiti added.

He was found hiding in a house outside the village.

His fellow riders started beating him for damaging the image of the transport sector.

The suspect was rescued by police officers who took him away from the hands of the riders who were baying for his blood.

Rachuonyo East Police Commander Charles Barasa said the suspect was taken to Othoro police station and will be presented in court.

The rape victim has taken for a medical examination at a local hospital.