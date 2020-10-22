Boda boda rider charged with violently robbing his passenger





A bodaboda rider, who allegedly robbed his passenger of his mobile phone and later found using it, was on Wednesday charged with violent robbery and handling stolen property.

Titus Mwatere was accused of robbing David Gachathi Maina along Kikuyu road in Dagoretti on October 8 jointly with his accomplice who are still at large.

Mr Mwatere is accused of dishonestly detaining Mr Maina’s phone after stealing it after the latter boarded his motorcycle as a pillion passenger and another man jumped onto the same motorbike.

The rider is then said to have taken off and rode into to a bush where they viciously assaulted him before robbing him of his phone worth Sh17,900 and Sh3,400 in cash then abandoned him.

He reported the theft at Kabete police station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took over the case and traced the phone to Kawangware, where they found Mr Mwatere using the phone.

A search in his house led to the recovery of six SIM cards, including Mr Maina’s.

Mr Mwatere denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa of Kibera law courts and was released on a Sh500,000 surety bond.

The case will be mentioned on November 4.