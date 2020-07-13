Bobos Bistro Restaurant catches fire – VIDEO

Efforts are underway to contain an inferno that broke out at Bobos Bistro Restaurant along Banda Street within Nairobi’s CBD.

Fire fighters from Nairobi county are currently at the scene trying to put out the fire.

Koja Fire Station Superintendent, Mr Maina, said the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

“We received the call at noon and we arrived here immediately because it’s just a stone’s throw away. We have inspected the area and nothing much has been damaged,” Maina told Nairobi News.

“We have established that the fire was caused by an electrical fault and we have called Kenya Power to take over the premises,” he further said.

An employee in one of the shops within the same building said they first heard an explosion before lights went off.

“There was an explosion then the lights went off. We ran outside and saw the saw fire from the rooftop. We called the firefighters and they arrived immediately,” he said.