Bobi Wine heads to the Supreme Court

In this file photo, Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine waves to his supporters on arrival to his home in Magere, Wakiso District. FILE PHOTO

Uganda opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has announced he will challenge President Yoweri Museveni’s recent election victory at the Supreme Court.

Museveni comfortably triumphed in the polls, garnering 6,042,898 votes representing 58.38% whereas the runners up, Bobi Wine scooped 3,631,437 votes representing 35.08%.

But Bobi Wine on Friday filed a formal notification to the highest court in the land of his impending petition to the election results, a move confirmed by the judiciary spokesperson Solomon Muyita.

The opposition leader has repeatedly protested the election results, claiming it was rigged.

“Gen Museveni should have left that office by yesterday but because he is trying to hoodwink Ugandans, he is there. A year is too long for him to be ousted as I speak and tomorrow is too far,” said Bobi Wine in a recent meeting with lawmakers elected on his National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

Bobi Wine has also claimed that the move by the government to detain him at his home for more than ten days after the election results were announced was an attempt to ensure he doesn’t gather evidence of the malpractices.

The Ugandan law gives a period of 14 days for one to challenge the presidential election.