Bobi Wine says he is ‘seriously considering’ challenging Museveni

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, speaks to people at Kibera slum in Nairobi on October 14, 2018. PHOTO | AFP

Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as pop star Bobi Wine, speaks to people at Kibera slum in Nairobi on October 14, 2018. PHOTO | AFP





Ugandan pop star-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine says he is ‘seriously considering’ challenging President Yoweri Museveni in the country’s next general elections slated for 2021.

The fiery opposition politician made the assertion during a recent interview with CNN.

“Many people have come to me calling me to stand. We have been discussing this issue with my team and I must say we are seriously considering challenging President Museveni in the next presidential elections,” he told CNN.

Bobi Wine’s popularity in Uganda has soared in the past two years.

TREASON CHARGES

During this period, he was elected as an independent candidate and also went on to mastermind two by-election victories for the Ugandan opposition.

One of these victories in Arua Municipality turned tragic and violent, resulting in the death of his driver and thereafter his arrest, detention and treason charges in court.

Opposition leaders Kiiza Besigye, Robert Mao, Amama Mbabazi and Mugisha Muntu are also expected to run against Museveni in 2021.

However, President Museveni is expected to take advantage of ongoing constitutional changes which if enacted will allow him to rule beyond the current age limit of 75 years.