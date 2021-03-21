Bobi Wine backs Aucho on Cranes expulsion

Uganda’s opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi suggests midfielder Khalid Aucho has been banished from the national team’s camp for political reasons.

Via a message on his social media pages, Kyagulanyi, who is commonly referred to as Bobi Wine, says Aucho paid the price for openly associating with him in public.

But the politician did not substantiate.

“I have learnt about the dismissal of Khalid Aucho from our national football team, the Uganda Cranes, in the run-up to next week’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches against Burkina Faso and Malawi,” said Bobi Wine.”

Out football authorities claim Khalid was dismissed for alleged indiscipline. The midfielder has in recent times distinguished himself as an athlete who is conscious of the injustice orchestrated against his fellow citizens by the State and its institutions. He has been using social media channels to speak out against this injustice with the victims. It is unfortunate that he is now the latest victim of the State’s persecution of those that stand with the people. Take heart brother Khalid, it will be over soon.,”

Formerly attached to Gor Mahia and Tusker in the Kenyan Premier League, Aucho, who currently plies his trade in Egypt, was accused of snubbing a driver assigned to pick him at the Entebbe airport, and reporting late to camp.

He has defended himself, suggesting it was important to first visit his family. The midfielder also suggested he had been victimized as several other players have reported late to camp but had not been punished.