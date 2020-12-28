Bobi Wine aide killed on campaign trail





Uganda’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine announced Sunday he’d temporarily suspended his campaigns after one of his aides tragically died in unclear circumstances while on the campaign trail.

In an incident that also left a number of journalists injured, one of them tragically, Bobi Wine, whom analysts believe is incumbent Yoweri Museveni’s main challenger in the January 2021 general elections, announced Francis Kalibala aka Frank had been killed in an accident involving an Uganda Army official vehicle.

The deceased was attached to the youthful politician’s security detail.

I regret to announce the murder of my security team member Francis Senteza Kalibala aka Frank. He was deliberately ran over by military-police truck, No. H4DF 2382 which blocked us in Busega on our way to Rubaga to get Kasirye Ashraf emergency medical attention. What a day! pic.twitter.com/SmdTcUjC6g — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 27, 2020

Local media also reported Saif-llah Ashraf Kasirye, a journalist attached to Radio One, and doubles up as Ghetto TV cameraman had been shot at around the same place and time.

NBS TV senior Reporter, Daniel Lutaaya was also injured after a motorbike he was riding on was reportedly shot at. He was receiving treatment at Masaka regional referral hospital by Sunday evening.

Uganda Police later explained Bobi Wine’s campaigns had turned ‘violent’ leading to a confrontation and these incidents. But it denied Kasirye was shot, instead suggesting he’d been hit by a teargas cannister.

“Tear gas was used to quell the violence and journalists were regrettably caught up during the process of dispersing the violent group. Notably among them was a Ghetto TV crew member identified as Ashraf Kasirye, who sustained blunt force injuries above the left eye allegedly from a canister,” the police statement read in part.

Frank’s death comes 18 months after Bobi Wine’s driver Yasin Kawuma was shot dead while on the campaign trail with his boss. His killers have never been apprehended.