Bob Collymore’s ‘Boys Club’ in trouble with Uhuru over whisky bottle – VIDEO

The late Bob Collymore’s ‘Boys Club’ appear to have gotten themselves into trouble with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after the Head of State put them on the spot for drinking a bottle of reserve whisky that he (Uhuru) says belonged to him.

Mr Kenyatta spoke on Thursday during Mr Collymore’s memorial service at the All Saints Cathedral.

It all started when former presidential Peter Kenneth –one of the boys in the club- revealed that the former Safaricom CEO had them quaff off a special bottle of whisky that he had reserved for a special friend.

WHISKY STORE

“He (Collymore) eventually went into his whisky store and opened a very special reserve blended whisky that he had saved many years for a special guest. He insisted we become the special guests and he insisted that we all share the whisky even for those who do not drink whisky,” said Kenneth.

But in his remarks, the President revealed that he was the special guest.

“My one disappointment I was supposed to have gone back to collect something that had been reserved for a special friend, so Peter Kenneth, (Kenya Commercial Bank CEO Joshua) Oigara and crew you have to pay. That did not belong to you,” said Mr Kenyatta sending the church into laughter.

The ‘boys club’ is made up of businessman Ally Khan Satchu, Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo, politician Peter Kenneth, Citizen TV News Anchor Jeff Koinange, Scangroup CEO Bharat Thakrar, British High Commissioner Nic Hailey and Kenya Commercial Bank CEO Joshua Oigara.