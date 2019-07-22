Bob Collymore’s ‘Boys Club’ buys Uhuru Sh460K whiskey after worldwide search

The ‘boys club’ of former Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore’s have found the rare bottle of Whisky that was to be gifted to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Collymore had bought the president a bottle of Johnnie Walker Directors Blend that retails at Ksh 460,000.

However, his ‘boys club’ drowned it after President Kenyatta bounced on a whiskey date with Collymore.

The ‘boys club’ is made up of businessman Ally Khan Satchu, Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo, politician Peter Kenneth, Citizen TV News Anchor Jeff Koinange, Scangroup CEO Bharat Thakrar, British High Commissioner Nic Hailey and Kenya Commercial Bank CEO Joshua Oigara.

During Collymore’s memorial service at All saints Cathedral, Uhuru said he was disappointed he did not get time to return to Collymore’s house to collect a ‘special gift’.

“I was supposed to have gone back to collect my gift reserved for a special friend from Bob and so Peter Kenneth, Oigara and crew, you will pay. That did not belong to you,” Uhuru said.

The seven friends seem to have finally landed the rare bottle.

On Sunday, while speaking at his mother’s memorial service at his home in Loresho, Peter Kenneth said the boys had found the whiskey after a worldwide search.

“ A member of the club called it “an unbelievable stroke of luck to find it, but suffice to say, Bob Collymore may have helped from high up!” .

Kenneth went on to add that the bottle, shipped by special courier from Amsterdam, was the last one available globally.

The Johnnie Walker Directors Blend edition was released in 2010 and was exclusively for Diageo directors.