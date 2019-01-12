Why Bob Collymore wants you to go easy on your cellphone





Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore wants you to put down your mobile phone more often this year for one simple reason; for you to interact more with the people around you.

The CEO of the biggest telecommunication company in Kenya has acknowledged that mobile devices are responsible for creating just as many problems as the solutions they provide.

In a letter to cellphone users, Mr Collymore, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, posed some critical questions regarding the common habits of cellphone users.

In the letter Collymore also pointed out that technology cannot and should not be a substitute for real conversation.

He also narrated how, about two years ago, he and his wife decided to look up from their mobile devices.

EMBRACE SOLITUDE

“We set aside some time each evening during which we would put our phones aside, and just talk,” Collymore narrated.

“Later, when I was in hospital receiving cancer treatment, I learned to embrace solitude. I spent time reflecting on life and the meaning of human connection, rather than scrolling through my phone,” he says in the letter.

“During this time, I realised how much of our lives are spent looking for distractions, avoiding conversations and deep thought,” he further narrated.

For this reason, Collymore is challenging himself, and extending the same challenge, to all Kenyans to put down the devices and look up more often this year, in the spirit of doing more to be fully present.

“I want to disconnect, to think deeply, to listen more and look within, without the distractions of technology or media. I have a feeling it’ll be good for me, good for those around me, and ultimately, good for business,” he says in the letter.