Blogger Xtian Dela’s reverses decision to join politics

Vlogger Xtian Dela has suggested a change of mind following his earlier decision to join politics.

Dela, born, Arthur Mandela, had earlier indicated his intent to vie for the Westlands Parliamentary seat.

But in a lengthy post on social media, he now says he’s realized it was ‘frustrating’ to work alone.

He also noted he’d received so much ‘negativity’ since declaring intent to unseat incumbent Tim Wanyonyi ahead of the 2022 general elections.

“Too much negativity from the youth who I thought would support me. We are in the process of registering our own party. A party that is UNTAINTED and run by young people across the country. Not my project, but OUR project. Still, some people think I want to steal your cash or make cash from all this,” read his post in part.

“I honestly want to do my best to make Kenya better, but I’m just alone. What can I do? How can I register a party without fundraising? Do I steal or get into shady deals? NEVER!! Why am I even bothering myself with all these na niko na hustles zangu na kuna mtoi anakuja?” he quipped.

Besides the political setback, the YouTuber and blogger has everything to look forward to as he is about to become a dad.