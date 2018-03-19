Blogger Robert Alai during an appearance at the Kiambu law court. PHOTO | FILE

Blogger Robert Alai has seemingly bagged a job at Governor Mike Sonko’s City Hall following a brief Twitter chat over the weekend.

Alai appeared to have nailed the job after offering himself to Sonko to enforce the building code and get rid of sub-standard buildings in the capital city

This was in response to Sonko’s tweets on rescue operations in Ruai after a four-storey building collapsed on Saturday morning.

Alai replied to the governor: “Give me the job of enforcing building code. All sub-standard buildings will come down.”

Sonko quickly asked the blogger to contact him for a Monday meeting.

Two other Nairobians offered their services to Alai, saying they would help in mobilization as well as execution of the building code.

Some however protested the governor’s invitation saying the job should be given to engineers and not bloggers.

