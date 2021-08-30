Blogger Obare’s IG account ‘goes missing’

Controversial blogger Edgar Obare’s Instagram account has been deactivated.

The verified account, which has over 400,000 followers, was last active on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

It is not clear who deactivated the account, a move that happens two days after he shared an expose of an alleged multimillion money laundering business in Kenya involving gold and fake money.

He claimed the business, which is referred to as wash wash, involves prominent politicians, immigration officials, media personalities, police officers, flamboyant businessmen, and bank officials.

Obare further claimed the well-connected members of this syndicate live on the fast lane and parade their lavish lifestyles on social media.

Obare has made a name for such exposes.

In May of 2021, he released an expose on media personality Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, and his ‘Boys Club’, whom he claimed consistently cheated on their partners via sexual orgies. Jalang’o has denied the claim.

He has also been charged at Kiambu Law court with exposure of personal information.

The complainant was popular YouTuber Natalie Tewa whose real name is Natalie Wanjiru Githinji.

Obare had early on shared Tewa’s visa information on Instagram in a bid to provide his audience with evidence to back his claim the YouTuber had indeed traveled to Dubai alongside Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho.

The story sparked controversy as everyone tried to unearth the owner of a mysterious handbag from a photo that went viral of Joho and Suna East Mp Junet Mohamed who had traveled to Dubai on a private jet to see ODM leader Raila Odinga who had undergone a corrective nerve surgery.

