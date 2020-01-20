Join our WhatsApp Channel
Blogger Nyakundi, accomplice arrested over alleged Sh17.5 million extortion, blackmail

By Amina Wako January 20th, 2020 1 min read

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi was on Monday at Westgate for alleged extortion and blackmail.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations said Nyakundi and his accomplice, Emmanuel Nyamweya Ongera, were allegedly caught receiving Sh1 million from Victoria Bank to delete negative stories they had published about the bank.

Confirming the arrest, the office headed by Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti said the two were arrested following an investigation by his officers.

“Detectives based at Gigiri have today afternoon arrested two suspects namely Cyprian Andama Nyakundi and Emmanuel Nyamweya Ong’era after successful investigations touching on extortion, blackmail and false accusations,” DCI tweeted.

They were arrested after allegedly receiving Sh 1 million from one of their victims as down payment for Sh 17.5 million they had demanded before pulling down the libelous stories from their website.

The said posts are reported to have appeared on a website allegedly owned by the two suspects.

The exhibit money was recovered and the duo at Gigiri police station are expected to be arraigned in Nairobi on Tuesday.

