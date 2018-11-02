Blankets & Wine to mark 10th anniversary in comeback

Outdoor music event Blankets & Wine will mark its 10th anniversary on Sunday at the Ngong Racecourse





This will be Blankets & Wine festival second event this year. The festival started off as a monthly event.

Koroga festival has taken a hiatus after holding the last event in July.

Insiders told Nairobi News that organisers are planning to hold one more Koroga Festival before they call it quits after the last two editions drew low attendance.

LOW FORTUNES

Four years since its inception, the bi-monthly music extravaganza hosted by Capital FM had moved from near-anonymity to being a sold out event and now back to low fortunes.

Koroga festival was first held at the Arboretum grounds, before moving to a bigger venue at the Carnivore grounds and lately at the Two Rivers grounds.

Muthoni Drama Queen, the brains behind Blankets & Wine, once described Koroga Festival as an imitation of her event. This was after they parted ways with Capital FM who used to sponsor the event.

After the fallout with its sponsor, Blankets & Wine took a year long hiatus before returning in 2016 with a spectacular performance by American rapper turned singer Aloe Blacc.

His delivery proved quite the befitting return gift for the 3,000 strong attendees.

‘COMING OF AGE’

In an interview with Nairobi News, Muthoni Drummer Queen, said Sunday’s event will commemorate “10 years of building, serving and learning as well as a moment to celebrate the coming of age of Kenyan artistes as global headliners”.

Kenyan musicians lined up to perform include Blinky Bill, Nyashinski, Muthoni Drummer Queen, Suraj, Elani Chris Adwar with Atemi and Sauti Sol.