Blankets & Wine promises dope 10th anniversary edition

Blankets & Wines enthusiasts, who for the last 10 years have religiously attended the bi-monthly social event, will be treated to an extra special performance next month as the event marks its 10th anniversary.

The event’s forthcoming edition, marking the major milestone will be held on Sunday November 4th at the Ngong racecourse (starting from 12 noon) will feature a 100 percent Kenyan line up of artistes.

According to the event founder and organiser Muthoni Drummer Queen, the forthcoming edition will also provide a real opportunity to commemorate 10 years of building, serving and learning as well as a moment to celebrate the coming of age of Kenyan artistes as global headliners.

Speaking on Wednesday night during the launch of the event’s 10 anniversary, Muthoni Drummer Queen reminisced how far the event has come since the inaugural edition way back in 2008.

“It was an extremely difficult period and initially it actually made me sick. I would finish an event and be run down, I’d be sick for a week. It was a huge mental and emotional thing,” she recalled.

“But I also felt a deep conviction for this thing that I was doing because I am an artist and therefore I am in a position to truly address the problems that we are facing as artists. I also felt that I have started it, and so I just had to keep on moving,” she further narrated.

It wasn’t until January 2009 when she expanded the vision, and it became clear that this was something she wanted to do, that would grow in Kenya and the region, and which would have branches across Africa.

For the event’s 10th anniversary commemorative edition, each artiste has been commissioned to create an exclusive and highly specialized concept for presentation.

Fast rising African star and a well-loved name in East Africa’s electronic scene, Suraj, will kick off the show followed by Atemi and Chris Adwar.

The “Love Ambassadors” and widely acclaimed Elani will present the first comprehensive listening of their soon to be released sophomore album, Colors of Love.

MDQ, who apart from being the event organiser, will also present music from her latest album She, which is in itself a full-on 12 track concept album.

Also in the line up will be outspoken rapper Nyashinski to showcase his charisma, unique lyricism and style.

And that’s even without mentioning Blinky Bill, whose album is currently number one on iTunes.

Kenya’s trendsetters in music, fashion and all-round African Sauce, Sauti Sol, will also grace the occasion.

The group has over the last 10 years become a fixture in Kenya’s music and creative scenes, representing the country’s unique fun style across the globe closing the event.

All in all, loyal fans of the event should look forward to a memorable 10th anniversary of Blankets & Wine, which will be in partnership with Red Bull Music.