Actress Lupita Nyong’o and actor Michael B. Jordan. PHOTO | COURTESY

Wakanda forever!

The two words that seem to be resonating with citizens of the whole world, especially black Americans and Africans since the movie Black Panther was officially released on January 29, 2018.

The superhero film is now officially the most Tweeted-about movie of all time attracting more than 35 million Tweets from fans of the fictitious #Wakanda kingdom.

Twitter Movies made the announcement as it revealed that #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever and #Wakanda as the most tweeted hashtags relating to the movie.

At the same time, the most Tweeted-about characters in The Marvel Studios blockbuster are #BlackPanther, #Killmonger and #Shuri, respectively.

The top-Tweeted box office hits of 2018 so far remain #BlackPanther, Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and Avengers: #InfinityWar, in that order.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Kenyan sensation Lupita Nyong’o,Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright and is directed by Ryan Coogler, the first African-American to direct a Marvel movie.

#BlackPanther has taken on the global box office by storm and hit $1 billion at the global box office in only 26 days after its release and has so far raked in more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has outdone The Avengers for highest grossing superhero film of all time in North America and is now one of only seven films ever to gross more that $600 million.

And given its wide appeal due to its almost entirely black cast and modest $200 million budge, critics predict it could dethrone Iron Man on Sunday and it is closing in on The Avengers that raked in $1.5 billion.

Impressive huh?