People stand near collected debris at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines near Bishoftu, a town some 60 kilometres southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 11, 2019. An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 crashed on March 10 morning en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi with 149 passengers and eight crew on board. AFP PHOTO

The ‘Black box’ flight recorder from the Ethiopian Airlines plane, which crashed on Sunday killing all 157 people on board, has been found.

This is according to the BBC which has quoted the Ethiopian state media.

The black box recovered from the crash site is the cockpit voice recorder, according to Ethiopia’s state television network.

More to follow…