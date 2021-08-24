Bishop offers 10k monthly upkeep in paternity row

A Mombasa-based Bishop admits he sired a boy with a woman who’s dragged him to court in a paternity row

But Bishop David Muriithi, attached to the House of Grace Church, adds that he is only in a position to pay Sh10,000 each month as child support.

“As a responsible Kenyan, I am offering to take full responsibility of paying fees for the minor as well as payment of Sh10,000 per month for the minor’s subsistence. I make the commitment herein bearing in mind my limited means and family responsibility which l am obliged to meet as well as the fact that the minor’s education will take the largest share of the minor’s maintenance,” part of the court documents state.

The cleric further stated he had a fling with the mother of his child which ended in the year 2018.

“When I met the applicant she was living in her own rented house with her other teenage child sired from a different relationship where she paid her rent,” his affidavit reads.

He added that he will pay the school fees for the child but that the school that the mother chose is too expensive. He says he would not afford it as he depends on well-wishers to survive.

The woman who was only identified as JM in the court papers had sued him seeking Sh100,000 monthly allowance for child maintenance for her two-year-old son.

“I was not consulted in the choice of Kiota School neither can I afford the school fees for that school as I have no regular income and only rely on well-wishers for support for the church and my family.”

The cleric says that the first time pregnancy was long after the relationship ended when I called to say hello and in the process, she casually informed me that she was at St. Mary to deliver a baby which shocked me and so she is lying that I knew about the pregnancy

“There was no way he would have been excited about a pregnancy that he did not know about and which she had hidden from him,” he adds.

The man of God accused his former mistress of using their child to extort money from him since she thinks he is wealthy and lives a high-end life.

“It is clear in my mind that the applicant having had the misconception that I live a high-end life somehow has caused herself to conceive with the sole aim of getting a slice of the perceived ‘high end’ life,” he says.