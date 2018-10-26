Here are the birthday wishes Uhuru received from Kenyans

Kenyans on Twitter on Friday took the opportunity to wish President Uhuru Kenyatta well as he turned 57 years old.





As President Uhuru Kenyatta turned 57 years old on Friday, Kenyans on Twitter took the opportunity to wish him well on his birthday.

Political leaders were also not left out in conveying their messages of good health to Mr Kenyatta.

“Happy birthday to @UKenyatta, an able leader. Your astute stewardship and focus to ensure good for man and country has won you recognition. God’s wisdom as you unite Kenya and build a formidable legacy. My friend, confidant and boss many happy returns of the day!” Deputy President William Ruto wrote.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s message read:

“Happy birthday my brother, friend and Mr President @UhuruKenyatta. Be happy. Today is the day you were brought into this world to be a blessing and inspiration to the people around you! You are a wonderful person! May you be given more birthdays to fulfill all of your dreams?”

A tweep going by the name Ningamelodies decided to sing for him.

And there were many more messages from other Kenyans.

@kevinwere04 wrote, “Happy birthday our president @UKenyatta much love from Kenyans in Qatar.”

@jimmy_kipkemoi commented, “Happy birthday #ukenyatta…., I am proud of you my president may you live longer to see the benefits of united Kenya.”

@JMannjenga said, “@UKenyatta Happy birthday Ithe wa Jomo. May the Almighty God continue giving you the Grace in leading this country to greater heights? Mpesa me hiyo till no mbili ni kwangu! Wagwan.”

@Felix_Sylva said, “Happy birthday our able President His Excellency Mr @UKenyatta , may you have many more returns.”